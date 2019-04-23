Share:

LAHORE : TCL has announced that it has achieved historical highs in revenue, reaching number 2 position in sales volume in the global television market in the year 2018. By proactively exploring the potential of new markets and strengthening existing channels, TCL was able to consolidate and develop their TV business, while also solidifying their brand and reinforcing their globalization strategy. The annual business performance of the company in 2018 exceeded expectation and set several new historical records. Annual sales volume of LED TVs reached 28.61 million sets, hitting a historical high and exceeding the upwardly revised full-year target of 28.3 million sets. It grew significantly by 23.1% year-on-year with a 5-year highest growth rate.

Benefiting from effective globalization strategy, overseas markets with its outstanding results have become an important growth engine of the company. Both sales volume and turnover of the company notably increased and resulted in leading positions in the key markets; Annual sales volume of its LCD TV sales recorded significant year-on-year growth of 29.5% to 18.21 million sets

According to data from Sigmaintell, TCL rose from 3rd to 2nd place in the global TV market holding a market share of 11.6% in terms of shipments in 2018, and became the first Chinese brand to have a presence in the world’s Top 2.