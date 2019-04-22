- 7:56 PM | April 23, 2019 CDWP approves project worth Rs. 202.412 million
- 7:23 PM | April 23, 2019 Indian group demands sedition case against Mehbooba
- 6:33 PM | April 23, 2019 Pakistan condemns continuing detention of Yasin Malik
- 5:45 PM | April 23, 2019 Revival of economy is govt’s top priority: president
- 4:52 PM | April 23, 2019 Pakistan, Japan agree to further foster bilateral ties
- 3:51 PM | April 23, 2019 Maryam criticizes PM Khan for defaming Pakistan
- 3:23 PM | April 23, 2019 NAB arrests five suspects from Karachi in fake accounts case
- 3:05 PM | April 23, 2019 Meesha Shafi asks to remove her name from Lux Style Awards nominees
- 2:46 PM | April 23, 2019 Bilawal calls PM Khan 'incompetent, unskilled'
- 2:10 PM | April 23, 2019 Fawad Chaudhry terms FIA's attitude in Asghar Khan case as shocking
- 12:45 PM | April 23, 2019 PM Khan to hold federal cabinet meeting today
- 12:01 PM | April 23, 2019 KP govt arrest suspect for launching campaign against polio vaccination
- 11:09 AM | April 23, 2019 Pakistan, Japan agree to further strengthen bilateral relations
- 10:51 AM | April 23, 2019 Hamza Shahbaz appears before Accountability Court today
- 10:07 AM | April 23, 2019 Death toll in Sri Lanka blasts rises to 310
- 8:15 AM | April 23, 2019 DPRK confirms Kim Jong Un to visit Russia for summit with Putin
- 11:01 PM | April 22, 2019 Sehat Insaf Card to be distributed among families in May: Minister
- 10:57 PM | April 22, 2019 Bilawal lashes out at PM Imran, calls him 'incompetent and unskilled'
- 9:05 PM | April 22, 2019 Liverpool stay top of Premier League as City get revenge
- 8:59 PM | April 22, 2019 Iran, Pakistan sign medical MoU