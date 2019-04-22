Share:

Pakistan is one of the beautiful countries across the world and Pakistan can get a big amount of foreign exchange by promoting tourism in Pakistan. Past governments had not taken any steps to promote tourism but recently newly made government has opened the first international information tourist corner in Belgium to introduce Europeans with the country’s tourism potential. The government opened it with an objective to promote the country’s unique culture, mesmerizing scenic views of its northern areas and their traditional lifestyle.

The corner features books and pamphlets on tourist attractions in Pakistan.

It is a great step taken by the government. I hope that government would take further steps in the future for the establishment of tourism in our beloved country, Pakistan.

RUMAISA SHOUKAT SULEMAN KHAN,

Karachi, April 3.