RAWALPINDI- The International Rawal Expo 2019 organised by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ended here at Topi Rakh Auditorium, Ayub Park on Monday.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Jodat Ayaz was the chief guest on the occasion.

The commissioner appreciated the role of the RCCI in promoting business activities in the region and congratulated on successful organizing of Rawal International Expo 2019.

Commissioner Jodat Ayaz commended the RCCI for organising the event, and said expos play a vital role in boosting business activity. He said that his office was closely working with the Chamber on ‘Glorious City Rawalpindi’ project aiming to revive beauty, heritage and historical landscape of the city to attract tourists. He also briefed participants on development projects in the city including Ring Road.

RCCI president Malik Shahid Saleem, senior vice president Badar Haroon, vice president Fayyaz Qureshi, group leader Sohail Altaf, Chairman Rawal Expo Nasir Mirza, senior vice chairman Khurshid Berlas, vice chairman Bilal Maqbool, members of the executive committee and a number of industrialists, business professionals and exporters attended the ceremony.

The Commissioner later visited various displays and commended the work of emerging entrepreneurs.

In his welcome address, Malik Shahid Saleem said that the expo was aimed to increase business activity and provide people with entertainment. He called on the government to provide a dedicated space for expos, which he said was a requirement for trade and industrial exhibition in the city.