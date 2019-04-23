Share:

KARACHI : As part of the bank’s digital agenda, UBL was the title sponsor of the 12th International Mobile Commerce Conference, held at a local hotel in Karachi on 18th April. This half-day conference focused on digital transformation and how financial institutions like banks are using digital technology as enabler of digital commerce.

Leading local and international experts from banks and the digital commerce arena including Syed Irfan Ali, Executive Director, Banking Policy & Regulations Group, State Bank of Pakistan, attended this conference.

Sima Kamil, President & CEO, UBL opened the conference by welcoming the audience and congratulating the conference organizers for continuing this annual event for the 12th year running. She talked about how Pakistan was experiencing a digital revolution due to the imperatives of financial inclusion and the explosion of digital technology. She thanked the State Bank of Pakistan for being a supportive regulator in the banking industry’s initiatives towards digitization.

She further talked about how UBL, being a progressive and innovative institution, has taken the lead in financial inclusion and economic development of Pakistan through the introduction of user-friendly financial products and services based on modern technology.