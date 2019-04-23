Share:

LONDON - United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, the Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP said on Sunday that the UK stands in solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world and with the government and people of Sri Lanka .

According to a statement issued by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office here on Sunday, speaking after the attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka , Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said:”I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the horrifying attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka today, and the tragic news of more than 200 people killed, including several British nationals”.

He said “To target those gathered for the simple act of worship on Easter Sunday is unspeakably wicked. Everyone has a right to practice their faith in peace, safety and security but tragedies like this, and the one in Christchurch, remind us that there are some who hate these rights and freedoms”.

These despicable acts; Jeremy Hunt said were carried out at a time when millions of Christians celebrated Easter while living under the shadow of persecution.

He added that many gather in churches at risk of attack; countless more will have suffered threats or discrimination.

“The UK stands in solidarity with persecuted Christians around the world and with the government and people of Sri Lanka . My prayers are with all the victims and their families”, he said.