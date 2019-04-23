Share:

LAHORE : Wapda won the National Tug of War Championship, which concluded at Karachi’s Pakistan Sports Board Center.

Wapda overpowered Pakistan Army in the final by 2–0, said a spokesman of Wapda Sports Board here on Monday. Pakistan Tug of War Federation (PToWF) Secretary Rana Jameel was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away trophies and medals to the winner and runners-up.

Besides Wapda and Pakistan Army, the teams from four provinces Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh as well as Railways and Police tested their muscles for the top slot in the championship and in the end, electricity-men emerged as title winners.