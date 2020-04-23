Share:

rawalpindi - A 12-year-old boy, who got wounded in armed clash between groups over land dispute in KallarSyedan, died in hospital while dead body of a man was found in a well in Chontra. Police registered separate cases against killers and began investigation.

According to details, an armed clash occurred between two groups over land dispute on Tuesday in DhokeMaira of UC Saghri during which a 12-year-old boysustained critical bullet injuries. They said the boy was hospitalised where he died due to fatal injuries. Doctors have handed over the deadbody to heirs after carrying out post-mortem.

Meanwhile, dead body of a 40-year-old man was found in a well located at Sihal in Chakri. They said police and Rescue 1122 fished out the dead body and brought it to hospital where the deceased has been identified as Nadim.

A police officer told media that Nadim went missing from his home on April 4 while a case in this regard has also been registered against unknown persons on April 11 on complaint of his brother Sheraz.

He said police have registered murder case against Farm House owner and manager where the deceased was working.