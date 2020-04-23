Share:

rawalpindi - Police busted a notorious horse race racket by arresting 159 gamblers and spectators including gambling king Raja Shahid Pappu and two police officers during a midnight raid on Wednesday at Chakri Road.

Of 159, case was registered against 151 gamblers including two police officials identified as ChowkyInchargeRanyal SI ImtiazHussain and MohararArshadHussain, they said. Police handed over eight juveniles to the parents, they said.

Fifteen vehicles, 25 motorcycles, 160 mobile phones, Rs259,580 cash, a 9mm pistol were also seized by police, they said. However, the police raiding party had not caught even a single horse from the scene.

SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran also placed Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni SI NadimZafar and whole staff of RanyalChowky on charges of negligence and sheltering the criminal elements, according to a police spokesman.

Sources disclosed that SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran along with heavy contingent of police, a on a tip off, raided on Chakri Road where more than 2000 people were gathered to watch a horse race-cum-gambling gathering.