Per preliminary reports, the quake was felt in several prefectures in the central part of the country. At the moment, there have been no reports of damage or victims from the tremor. No tsunami warning has been issued by authorities.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a 5.5-magnitude quake has hit Nagano prefecture, with the epicentre located just 300 km (over 186 miles) from Tokyo at a depth of 10 km (around 6 miles).

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes and tsunami waves caused by them.​