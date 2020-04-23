Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws from different areas of the city, said the officials on Wednesday.

According to the details, Khanna police apprehended two drugpeddlers namely AmeerSubhani and Muhammad Idrees and recovered 220 gram heroin from their possession.

IndustrialArea police arrested an accused AsifMasih and recovered 120 gram hashish. The police also arrested two accused namely Ansar Ali and Saadat Ali involved in threatening a citizen.

Margalla police arrested a liquor seller namely Mustafa Baig and recovered one bottle of alcohol from him. Golra police arrested two Afghan nationalsAbid and HidatUllah living in Pakistan illegally. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the city, the police also nabbed four proclaimed offenders.

Meanwhile, the police reunited a boy with his family. According to details, Hafiz Muhammad Suleman, a resident of Panjgran, Islamabad informed Shahzad Town police that his 12-year old son Muhammad Alian had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by the family members.

Following this information, SP (Rural) Malik NaeemIqbal constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Sardar Mustafa to trace the missing boy. This team searched various under construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps. Various people were inquired in this connection and finally the police team succeeded to recover him safely. He was reunited with his parents who thanked police team over safe recovery of the boy, according to the officials.