Nobel Prize laureate Albert Camus has always been one of my favourite writers. Many years ago I went through his masterpiece novel “The Plague” in one sweep. I think this novel can attract many more readers in the present scenario. Written in Algerian landscape, “The plague” is a story of a plague spreading in a town and affecting man of every faith, both weak and strong, compelling the whole town to go to quarantine. The novel has many parallels with the real world, especially these days when COVID-19 has ravaged throughout the globe.