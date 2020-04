Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered oath to Syed Ameen-ul-Haque of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan as Federal Minister.

Ameen-ul-Haque has been inducted in the Federal Cabinet after MQM-P’s Dr. Maqbool Siddiqui had resigned from his post as Minister for Information Technology.

Later he asked the Prime Minister to induct another person from his party because of his engagements relating to party matters.