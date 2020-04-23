Share:

LAHORE - As many as 103 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across the province on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 4,331.

Three more nurses performing duties at Punjab Institute of Cardiology were amongst new COVID-19 cases. So far six doctors, 14 nurses and six paramedics at Punjab’s biggest cardiac centre have been tested positive for the virus. So far 51 patients died in the province including 25 in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, six in Multan, two each in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat and one each in Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1,883 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who recently returned from Iran, 97 prisoners in nine districts and 1,683 citizens who either had a travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

Of the 1,883 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 90 Lodhran, 63 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 48 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 41 Bahawalpur, 38 Layya, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 26 Narowal, 25 Bahawalnagar, 22 Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 19 Rajanpur, 18 Faisalabad, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven each Attock and Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

So far 1,683 citizens have also been tested positive for the virus from across the province. These people either have a travel history or they got infected through local transmission.

The highest number of cases (698) has been reported from Lahore. As many as 190 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 165 Gujrat, 82 Gujranwala, 62 Rahim Yar Khan, 59 Sialkot, 52 Faisalabad, 51 Kasur, 37 Jhelum, 36 Jhang, 35 each Vehari and Multan, 26 Sargodha, 21 DG Khan, 18 Sheikhupura, 12 each Mianwali, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin, 11 each Bahawalpur, Chiniot and Attock, eight Bahawalnagar, seven Toba Tek Singh, five each Narowal and Bhakkar, four each Chakwal and Khushab, three each Khanewal, Pakpattan and Lodhran, two Layyah and one each Nankana Sahib and Okara.

Out of 97 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, 14 Sialkot, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far more than 63,000 tests had been performed in the province. He said that 724 patients had recovered and returned home. He said that 17 serious patients were under treatment at High Dependency Units. He said that those with no or mild symptoms were at quarantine centres and isolation wards of public sector hospitals. He urged people to stay at home, frequently wash hands and use hand sanitizer. He advised social distancing and adopting precautionary measures while attending sick family members.