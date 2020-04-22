Share:

NEW YORK - Susie Maxwell Berning, one of six women to capture the U.S. Women’s Open at least three times, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame announced the election Wednesday morning, making Maxwell Berning the fourth and final member of the 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Berning was elected from the female category, beating out Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper. “Just to be in the same room as Mickey Wright, Kathy Whitworth, Judy Rankin and Patty Berg ... to be honored alongside them is something I thought would never happen,” Maxwell Berning said. “I’m now part of their family, which makes me very proud.” She was the first woman to receive a golf scholarship from Oklahoma City University and competed on the men’s team. Maxwell Berning was LPGA Tour rookie of the year, won her first major at the Women’s Western Open in 1965 and really made a name for herself at the biggest event in women’s golf. She won the U.S. Women’s Open three times in a six-year span, going back-to-back at Winged Foot’s East course in 1972 and the Country Club of Rochester in 1973. She won first first Women’s Open in 1968. The others to win the U.S. Women’s Open three times or more are all in the Hall of Fame — Wright, Betsy Rawls, Babe Zaharias, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam. Maxwell Berning finished her career with 11 victories while raising two daughters.

Rescheduled World Snooker C’ship set for July 31 start

SHEFFIELD - The World Snooker Championship, originally scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will start on July 31 at the Crucible Theatre, the World Snooker Tour (WST) said on Wednesday. The 17-day season-ending showpiece was postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global sport to a standstill. “The preference is to stage the event with a full crowd inside the iconic Crucible Theatre, which seats an audience of just under 1,000 spectators,” WST said in a statement. The WST said it would also consider either holding the event with a reduced crowd or with no spectators in attendance or postponing the event to a later date again based on government advice at the time. “We are delighted to confirm new dates for this huge global sporting event which has an international television audience of 500 million people,” WST Chairman Barry Hearn said.

“The world is going through a very challenging period, but live sport can be a massive inspiration for the public and can boost morale. “The players are self-employed and they need opportunities to earn, while we keep the health and safety of everyone involved in an event of this scale as a priority.”