ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Wednesday approved five projects worth Rs209.05 billion including Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Wednesday was presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. CDWP approved three projects worth Rs 12.55 billion and recommended two projects worth Rs 196.6 billion to ECNEC for consideration. Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, senior officials from federal governments also participated in the meeting while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Three projects related to physical planning & housing, education, transport and communications were presented in the meeting.

A project related to physical planning & housing namely “Program to Uplift Water Supply & Sanitation Infrastructure in Under Development Area of Punjab” worth Rs. 3300 million was approved by CDWP. The project aims to uplift water supply & sanitation of Tehsil Isa Khel District Mianwali located on north-west side at bank of Indus River.

Four projects related to transport & communication were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Dualization of Quetta Western Bypass” worth Rs. 7103.78 million was approved in the meeting. The project envisages dualization of existing two lane 22.5 km long Quetta Western bypass to four lanes. The additional two lanes will be 7.3 meter wide, second project titled “Construction of Dera Murad Jamali Bypass on National Highway N-65” worth Rs. 2143.465 million was also approved by the forum requesting two projects namely “ Construction of Hyderabad- Sukkur, 6 Lane divided, fenced Motorway on BOT basis” worth Rs. 182,496 million and “ Construction and Up- gradation of Jhaljao – Bela Road Hyderabad – Sukkur 6 Lane divided, fenced Motorway on BOT Basis” worth Rs. 14,137.78 million were referred ECNEC for approval.

The cost of the Hyderabad- Sukkur, 6 Lane divided, fenced Motorway project is Rs 182,496 million and it will be constructed on BOT basis. Concessionaire will build, operate and maintain the motorway facility up to the full concession period as per concession agreement and will hand over the facility to NHA after completion of concession agreement. After that NHA will be responsible for operations and maintenance of the Motorway. The project is proposed to be executed under public-private partnership mode. The government of Pakistan will provide 4 percent share (Rs 7330.785 million) while the remaining (Rs175165.290 million) will be provided by the concessionaire.

A Position Paper was presented relating to “Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus of SDGs relating to Education and Six EFA Goals” worth Rs. 3616.152 million and realizing the present corona pandemic the CDWP approved extension for salaries of the staff for six months (up till June 2020) on humanitarian grounds including BECS teachers also. The Ministry of Education was directed to present a proposal to the Planning Commission for handing over of students and teachers to the respective provinces within a week time.