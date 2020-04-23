Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved establishment of four additional diagnostic labs for Coronavirus in the province.

In the first phase, labs would be set up in Sialkot and Sargodha while the facility would be provided in Rahim Yar Khan and Gujrat in the next phase. This was decided in a video link meeting of cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus, which met on Wednesday with Chief Minister in the chair.

The meeting was briefed about the smart lockdown and phase-wise opening of industrial units during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The meeting was told that up-gradation of labs in The Institute of Public Health and TB Control Programme had been completed and this facility was also provided to Allied Hospital Faisalabad, Nishtar Hospital Multan and THQ Hospital Wazirabad.

Health officials told the chief minister that daily diagnostics testing capacity of Punjab had reached 4,500 and new labs in Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Rawalpindi would be made functional in the next few days. They also informed that as many as 2,247 persons had been tested during the last 24 hours while more than 64,000 citizens had undergone coronavirus tests in Punjab. The total number of patients in Punjab stood at 4,431 while 216 localities have so far been locked down in Punjab, they further told.

The CM emphasized that practice of doing business with shutters down would not be allowed and the shop would be sealed under the anti-corona ordinance.

He explained that Tandoors, milk and yoghurt shops would remain open during Sehri in Ramazan-ul-Mubarak while the restaurants would remain closed during Sehri and Iftaar. Similarly, implementation of 20 points safety strategy would be ensured for performing Namaz-e-Taraweeh and five prayers during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and legal action would be initiated against the industry in case of SOPs’ violation.

The meeting also pondered over medical facilities for coronavirus patients, provision of PPEs and steps relating to partial lockdown. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Commissioner Lahore, secretaries of finance and information departments, Chairman PITB and military officials attended the meeting from CMO while SMBR, ACS (Home), secretaries of Health, P&D, Labour, Industries, Agriculture and Local Government and Community Development departments and others participated through video link.

CM orders to suspended XEN head balloki

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to suspend Irrigation Department’s Head Balloki XEN for poor performance and negligence in performing official duties. He reiterated that delay in public interest projects would never be tolerated as there was no room for negligence or laxity. He directed the govt officers to deliver so that public interest projects could be timely completed. Those who would not give results would not continue in Punjab while the honest and dutiful officers would be encouraged, the CM asserted.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF

KIDNAP-CUM-MURDER

Chief Minister has sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of kidnap-cum-murder of a child in the Depalpur and directed to early arrest the criminals for legal action against them.

Also, the Chief Minister has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about kidnap-cum-murder of a girl in the precinct of PS Gojra in Mandi Bahauddin. He directed to take legal action against the captured offender. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and recovered firearm after arresting father of the deceased girl.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF OLYMPIAN HAJI MUHAMMAD AFZAL

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoled the death of famous wrestler and Olympian Haji Muhammad Afzal Sher-e-Pakistan due to coronavirus in New York, USA. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs adding that services of Haji Muhammad Afzal in the field of wrestling would always be remembered.