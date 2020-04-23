Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 224 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 10,513.

According to details, 4590 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3373 in Sindh, 1453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 204 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 2,337 patients of Coronavirus have been recovered, while 224 died and 60 others are in a critical condition.

124,549 tests have been conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. Local transmission is 79 percent and foreign travel 21 percent. The government has made ready 717 hospitals with Covid facilities with 2779 patients admitted across the country.