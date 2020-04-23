Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yesterday warned that the coronavirus pandemic will worsen in the coming days, He said that the coronavirus could touch its peak in May and June. “The pandemic is yet to touch its peak. It is expected to worsen in May and June,” he said in a statement.The Foreign Minister said that the situation

required preparedness not only to contain the virus but to minimize the effects of poverty as an aftermath. “Pakistan could not afford continuous lockdown due to possible financial crisis

and emphasized on a flexible strategy

to be implemented as per ground realities,”

he added.Separately, Foreign Minister Qureshi has lauded National Disaster Management Authority’s efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.Speaking to Chairman NDMA Lieutenant

General Muhammad Afzal in Islamabad

yesterday, he said the authority

has taken timely steps to stop spread of disease and the whole nation values these services. He said that the Foreign Ministry was also providing all possible coordination and facilitation in fighting battle against COVID-19. He said his ministry had played a vital role in dispatching medical equipment from China to Pakistan.The Chairman NDMA briefed the Foreign

Minister about medical equipment received from China and other countries.Meanwhile, speaking at the Functional Committee for the Affectees of Coronavirus,

Foreign Minister Qureshi said repatriation

of Pakistanis stranded in different

countries is government’s foremost priority and his ministry is taking effective

measures in this regard.He said that more than 5000 Pakistanis

including 768 prisoners from United Arab Emirates and Oman, 176 Tableeghi (preachers) people from different

countries have so far returned to their homes through 28 special flights.The Minister said that 2054 members

of Tableeghi Jamaat are waiting for their return from Sudan, Tanzania, Chad and other African countries. He said we have also allowed Qatar Airlines

for operations.The Foreign Minister said his ministry

has issued instructions to Pakistani embassies around the world to provide all possible facilities to those trapped Pakistanis who are facing difficulties.Qureshi also held a meeting with economic

affairs a minister Khusro Bakhtyar and discussed the coronavirus situation.They agreed that the pandemic had hit the world economy and Pakistan also faced challenges. The two ministers

vowed to work to drag