Share:

rawalpindi - A team of SaddarBairooni police carried out a raid on a house of a notorious drug peddler in Dhamial and held him along with his supplier seizing Hashish, informed sources on Wednesday.

Police also registered a case against the drug peddlers under Control of Narcotic Substances (CNSA) 9b and began investigation, they said.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Raja Bubblu and his dealer Kamran.

According to sources, a police team, headed by Sub Inspector (SI) SarmadIlyas, on a tip off, conducted a raid on a narcotics den in Dhamial, the limits of Police Station Saddar Bairooni, and rounded up notorious drug peddler Raja Babblu and recovered 2480 gram Charas from his possession.

Police moved the accused to police station and put him behind the bars.

Later on, the dealer of notorious drug peddler was also arrested by police with recovery of 280 grams of Charas from him.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on.

SI SarmadIlyas, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of two drug peddlers.

He said police would continue raids against drug mafia in Dhamial and its suburbs as CPO ordered to clean up city from drug mafia.