Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said efforts are afoot to bring back the stranded Pakistanis in the Gulf at the earliest.

In a statement on Thursday, he said screening is being done at the airports and Quarantine facilities have also been expanded there.

The Foreign Minister said that the opening of remaining airports has enhanced our capacity to bring back six to seven thousand Pakistanis from abroad every week.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the coronavirus has badly affected the economy of the world. He said this pandemic will also increase pressure on Pakistan's economy as it has brought to a standstill the economic activity and reduced our exports.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has increased its testing capacity for coronavirus. He said we had earlier testing capacity of three thousand but it will reach twenty to thirty thousand by May.