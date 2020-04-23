Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - First time in country’s history Food Deptt Punjab has banned wheat trading in grain markets across Punjab including Rahim Yar Khan.

As per details some officials of Food Deptt visited grain market on Wednesday and ordered to the traders that all wheat lying in grain market to be shifted to the warehouses of Food Deptt and in future no trader is allowed to sell wheat to any person.

Officials further told that all food grain licences has been suspended and any person, who will involve in wheat buying or selling will be punished.

Remember mostly citizens in small cities conveniently buy wheat for full year and store at their homes in small godowns, but this year they can’t buy wheat for their domestic use and due to this there was s wave of concern among masses.