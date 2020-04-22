Share:

LAHORE-The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to plan for post-corona economic scenario.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that post-corona era would be challenging but the opportunities would also be available for the economy of Pakistan. They said that situation developed due to coronavirus has caused a huge loss to the industrial production of various countries therefore Pakistan can give a quantum jump to its export on normalization of situation. They said that private sector should keep close contacts in Central Asian States, Africa and South America while government should support export-oriented industry through resolving their issues so that it can grab the opportunities.