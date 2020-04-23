Share:

Tehran - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced they had successfully launched the country’s first military satellite on Wednesday. The first satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been successfully launched into orbit by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” said the Guards’ Sepahnews website.

It said the satellite -- dubbed the Nour -- had been launched from the Qassed two-stage launcher

from the Markazi desert, a vast expanse in Iran’s central plateau.

The satellite “orbited the earth at 425 kilometres (264 miles),” said the website.

“This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran,”

it added.