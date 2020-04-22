Share:

ISLAMABAD-The new mother, 28, looked incredible in a khaki crop top and leather trousers in an Instagram post recently, but was subject to vile comments. Amir Khan’s wife was quick to fire back, however, sharing a lengthy post in which she reasoned, ‘I’m old enough to dress myself’. Faryal, who welcomed her third child in February, was a vision of beauty in her snap, clad in a crop top, high-waisted pants, an oversized blazer and heeled sandals. She captioned the image: ‘Raise your hand if you can’t wait for your kids to go back to school.

The American-Pakistani star was flooded with warm responses, as fans gushed: ‘Caption should be “Raise your hand if you’ve popped out 3 kids and look as hot as me”’; ‘You look amazing, ignore the haters’; ‘Beaut’.