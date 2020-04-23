Share:

PESHAWAR - The daily capacity of the corona tests was 40 in the Khyber Medical University

(KMU) Peshawar Public Health Reference

Lab (PHRL) at the time of the launch of the corona tests, which has been increased to 700, while 1000 tests can also be performed on need basis or in case of emergency. This information is shared in a press statement released by KMU here on Thursday. According to the statement, corona tests are underway at PHRL.The frontline workers, including doctors, technologists, bio-safety officers,

technicians and support staff, who are working day and night in three shifts at the KMU Reference Lab, are extremely dedicated and performing

their duties.Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javid said that the KMU-PHRL is a world-class laboratory where tests and other safeguards have been developed in accordance with the WHO standards.He said that all samples from different

hospitals in the province are received

under a specific protocol