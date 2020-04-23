WANA - Lone coronavirus
patient in South Waziristan,
Mausam Khan, has recovered from the illness, a senior official said on Wednesday. Speaking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan said that Mausam was admitted
by the district administration
in the DHQ Hospital,
Wana on April 9. “Mausam had been declared
corona positive in Punjab but he fled to his native district South Waziristan
where the FC-South personnel caught him. Our district admin
admitted him in the DHQ Hospital. Now he has been tested negative
after several weeks of treatment and there is no positive case of corona
in SW now,” he added.