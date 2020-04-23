Share:

WANA - Lone coronavirus

patient in South Waziristan,

Mausam Khan, has recovered from the illness, a senior official said on Wednesday. Speaking to The Nation, Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan said that Mausam was admitted

by the district administration

in the DHQ Hospital,

Wana on April 9. “Mausam had been declared

corona positive in Punjab but he fled to his native district South Waziristan

where the FC-South personnel caught him. Our district admin

admitted him in the DHQ Hospital. Now he has been tested negative

after several weeks of treatment and there is no positive case of corona

in SW now,” he added.