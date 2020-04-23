Share:

KARACHI - Chairman of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has said that he is offering prayers at home and will continue to do so during Ramadan.

According to details, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman has urged religious scholars to follow 20-point agenda agreed between ulema and the government.

Last week government, after a consultative meeting of Ulema chaired by President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on April 18, granted conditional permission for congregational prayers and Taraweeh during Ramadan.

Government and religious scholars of all school of thoughts agreed on 20 points strategy for congregational prayers in Ramadan amid coronavirus outbreak in the country.

However, Mufti Muneeb on April 14 announced to open mosques despite lockdown and said that coronavirus lockdown did not apply on mosques and mosques will remain opened with precautionary measures.