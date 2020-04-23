Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional Board, on Wednesday, decided to lodge an FIR against principal accused in illegal allotment of 54 kanals of land, Mir Shakeelur Rehman.

According to the details, the regional board gave approval of converting the ongoing enquiry against the accused into full-fledged investigation, however, the final decision in this regard would be made by the Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal. The NAB sources disclosed that the regional board gave approval to initiate investigations was on the premises of undeniable evidence against the accused.

Mir Shakeel was earlier accused of getting 54 kanals of land allotted to his name with the connivance of the then Punjab Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif setting aside all rules and regulations. Mir Shakeel was on a physical remand under NAB custody till April 28.