KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other members of Sindh Cabinet while taking notice of the misconduct of the police personnel with those violating the ban on pillion riding directed the police chief to stop the police officials from misbehaving with the people.

Sindh Minister of Information further added that the directives had been issued to the top police officials to give clear instructions to the security personnel on the roads not to offend anyone, especially with women. He said that security personnel had further been directed that if the women were also travelling by a motorcycle and they give a valid reason, they should be allowed to go. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that no one had been stopped from going to the hospital in the emergency or going to the funeral, adding that but even in emergency situation the health advisory issued on maintaining social distance must had to be followed.

Sindh Information Minister said that whatever difficult decisions the Sindh government had made, it was in the best interest of the people. He said that the Sindh government was fully aware of the problems of the people, that was why PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM immediately took notice of the misbehavior of police personnel with the people. The Minister said that ensuring the implementation on lockdown did not mean misbehaving with the people.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the only way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus was to maintain social distancing and stay at home. The provincial Minister for Information said that people should also cooperate fully with the government and even if the government, softened the lockdown, they should follow the health advisory. He also urged people not to take disadvantage of softening the pillion riding, as it had been observed that, three people were riding on a motorcycle and in some cases women carrying 2, 3 children were seen, which was dangerous.

He said that according to Sindh Health Department, government and Pakistan Medical Association, it was being said that the spread of the coronavirus could increase significantly in mid-May. Provincial Minister for Information said that was why the provincial government kept on saying repeatedly that if we did not adopt a better strategy, the situation could get worse. “People have to continue their cooperation because the war against the coronavirus is on,” he said. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that with the help of the people of the government would succeed in eliminating the virus outbreak completely.