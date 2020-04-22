Share:

ISLAMABAD-The world may well be in lockdown, but it appeared to be business as usual for Nicole Scherzinger as she took to Instagram recently.

The Pussycat Doll is midway through a fifth week of self-quarantine as many countries adhere to strict social distancing policies in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. But while working from home presents an extended opportunity for many to lounge in their pyjamas, Nicole had other ideas as she prepared for another day in her makeshift office.

Sharing a photo with her 4.4 million followers, the 41 year old looked stunning in a tasteful check lilac co-ord while posing in her Los Angeles home.

Featuring an off-the-shoulder crop top and generously cut flared trousers, the stylish outfit served to accentuate Nicole’s athletic physique.