FAISALABD - On the directions of Faisalabad Development Authority(FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja, the operation against unapproved housing schemes is underway to discourage the developers from violations of law.

In this connection, the FDA enforcement team sealed the two housing colonies being established without approval and demolished illegal constructions.

According to the details, the enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya inspected the status of housing schemes at Satayana road and found that two additional colonies were being established at the land of Chak No 238 and 33 GB without getting the sanctions from FDA and other departments.

On it, the enforcement team sealed the offices of illegal housing colonies and demolished illegal constructions by using heavy machinery.

The developers had been asked to get the housing colonies approved by fulfilling legal and departmental requirements.

Director General FDA warned the developers to avoid violations of law and housing schemes should be established as par compliance of necessary procedures and regulations.

He said that rights and interests of the citizens would be protected by FDA and work on unapproved housing schemes would not be allowed to be continued.

PHP education unit educating

public against COVID-19

Mobile Education Unit of Patrolling Police( PHP) is striving hard to educate public about precautions to safeguard against deadly corona virus (COVID-19).

Incharge MEU Rizwan Bhatti told that in compliance of directions of SSP/PHP Farooq Ahmad Hundal, Road shows are being conducted to aware road users about preventive measures to avoid infectious disease.

The citizens are advised to stay at home, wear masks, keep sanitizing their hands, maintain social distancing and avoid mass gatherings. During awareness campaign in the month of April, as many as 3,500 pamphlets containing instructions about coronavirus were distributed among commuters, 20 banks, 25 patrol pumps and 5 markets were visited to brief about security, road safety and threat of corona virus. Further, the farmers are also being mobilized to utilize masks, gloves and other sanitary precautions during harvest season.

It is better safe than sorry. The awareness campaign about corona virus will continue till the extinction of disease.