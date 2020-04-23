Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting idea to call virtual session of National Assembly, Opposition submitted a requisition to call regular session and share details about utilisation of Corona funds in different sectors and legal status of `tiger force`.

A copy of 98-member signed requisition,available with The Nation, submitted in National Assembly secretariat by main Opposition parties.

It was an unexpected move by opposition, as speaker national assembly has a scheduled meeting with Parliamentary leaders in next week on same matter.

A Committee to formulate possibility of calling virtual session had already failed to evolve consensus to go for a new experience of online session.

The Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and conduct of business, has to summon session within 14 days of submitted requisition.

The Opposition in its requisition asked government to share legal status of `tiger force`,which is being used to dispense cash amount. It was asked to share financial oversight of aid money and funds incurred on COVID-19.

The Opposition parties ,in its requisition, asked government to share preparedness and action to protect peoples from novel virus.

According to the available requisition,the opposition wants government to share action taken on sugar crises report. About Parliamentary business, the Opposition sought government plan to complete days Constitutionally required in current Parliamentary year.

The Opposition asked government to ensure them providing enough time to debate on budgetary proposals.

They also argued that the National Assembly hall has enough space [450seats] to maintain social distance for calling National Assembly session. An example of British Parliament was also shared in the requisition, requesting Speaker National Assembly to summon session of National Assembly.