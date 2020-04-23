Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said that Pakistan and China have cooperated with each other in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Our friendship has been stabilized by the catastrophe again,” the Chinese ambassador told the media yesterday about the level of cooperation between both the states about fighting the epidemic.

Yao Jing said, “Pakistan and China are true friends sharing weal and woe. Since the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak, China has cooperated with Pakistan closely to jointly fight the epidemic. Through this occasion, a solid basis of friendship between Pakistan and China can be witness.”

Gwadar Prio App quoting the ambassador stated that the Pak-China cooperation on combating COVID-19 can be observed in two phases.

“In the first phase, China faced tremendous pressure and challenge to cope with domestic outbreak. In this period, all walks of life in Pakistan firmly supported China to overcome difficulty,” he said.

Regarding this, Yao gave several examples. In the first phase, there were several high profile telephone conversations and correspondence between the authorities of Pakistan and China. In each communication, Pakistani authority highly spoke of and firmly supported China’s endeavour on combating against COVID-19.

“In such a harsh time, Pakistan Senate passed a resolution in support of China’s anti-epidemic efforts.

In the meantime, President Alvi made a special trip to China to express his firm support for China.

In addition, he said, Pakistan has made every effort to give a helping hand to the Chinese practically, such as keeping the air routes unblocked, insisting on not evacuating Pakistani nationals from China, and collecting anti-epidemic medical supplies to support China.

He also explained that China also supported Pakistan to combat the corona virus at full stretch. Including the central government of China, the government of XinJiang province, Chinese enterprises, the Red Cross society of China and non-governmental charities, all walks of life in China have constantly provided support to Pakistan.