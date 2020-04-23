Share:

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Thursday has said that Pakistan’s biggest laboratory has been established at Karachi University for the tests of coronavirus patients.

In a statement, the CM said that initially, the laboratory will conduct 800 tests on daily basis, however, the capacity will be increased to 2400 within three weeks.

Moreover, Pakistan has reported 224 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 10,513

4590 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 3373 in Sindh, 1453 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 552 in Balochistan, 290 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 204 in Islamabad and 51 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 2337 patients have recovered in the country.