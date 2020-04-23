Share:

A video conference of SAARC Member States on Pakistan's proposal is being held today to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza will lead the Pakistani delegation in the conference.

The Conference will also be attended by Secretary General SAARC, Esala Ruwan Weerakon.

The virtual meeting takes forward Pakistan's earlier initiative to host the SAARC Health Ministers meeting, which has assumed urgency in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video conference is also part of Pakistan's efforts to foster greater cooperation at the regional level to effectively overcome the public health crisis, and mitigate its socio-economic impact.