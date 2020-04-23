ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accorded
approval to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information
Portal, making public
the details of disbursements.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the government is making utmost
efforts to provide “financial
assistance to those affected by the situation of coronavirus”.Imran Khan said the government
is striving to provide
maximum assistance to deserving people in this difficult hour to help meet their needs.He said the program is being run transparently and on merit basis. He appreciated
Dr. Sania Nishtar and her team for making this possible.The purpose of the portal
is to make the process of disbursement of financial assistance among the deserving
people transparent and to make all the information
in this regard public.Through the information portal any person will be able to get information regarding
number of families benefitting from emergency
cash as well as the total amount disbursed at district
and tehsil level.Special Assistant Dr. Sania
Nishtar apprised the Prime Minister of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information
Portal.Dr Nishtar in a briefing to the prime minister said the programme covered the registered persons of Ehsaas Programme, those who joined through SMS, new registrations from provinces and labourers and deserving persons recommended
by the commerce
ministry.Under the Ehsaas Emergency
Cash Programme, the operations have been ongoing since April 9. To-date, overall disbursements
of Rs65.249 billion
have been made to 5.437 million beneficiaries across the country in categories
1 and 2.The dashboard of the launched portal will give details about the number of beneficiaries served in each of the three categories with provincial-, district- and tehsil-
wise breakdowns.With great transparency, it will outline the amount given to partnering banks for disbursements to beneficiaries,
and the number of beneficiaries who have taken out money.The portal will enable people to access information
in real-time and its electronic link will be made available Thursday