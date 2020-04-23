Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday accorded

approval to Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information

Portal, making public

the details of disbursements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said the government is making utmost

efforts to provide “financial

assistance to those affected by the situation of coronavirus”.Imran Khan said the government

is striving to provide

maximum assistance to deserving people in this difficult hour to help meet their needs.He said the program is being run transparently and on merit basis. He appreciated

Dr. Sania Nishtar and her team for making this possible.The purpose of the portal

is to make the process of disbursement of financial assistance among the deserving

people transparent and to make all the information

in this regard public.Through the information portal any person will be able to get information regarding

number of families benefitting from emergency

cash as well as the total amount disbursed at district

and tehsil level.Special Assistant Dr. Sania

Nishtar apprised the Prime Minister of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Information

Portal.Dr Nishtar in a briefing to the prime minister said the programme covered the registered persons of Ehsaas Programme, those who joined through SMS, new registrations from provinces and labourers and deserving persons recommended

by the commerce

ministry.Under the Ehsaas Emergency

Cash Programme, the operations have been ongoing since April 9. To-date, overall disbursements

of Rs65.249 billion

have been made to 5.437 million beneficiaries across the country in categories

1 and 2.The dashboard of the launched portal will give details about the number of beneficiaries served in each of the three categories with provincial-, district- and tehsil-

wise breakdowns.With great transparency, it will outline the amount given to partnering banks for disbursements to beneficiaries,

and the number of beneficiaries who have taken out money.The portal will enable people to access information

in real-time and its electronic link will be made available Thursday