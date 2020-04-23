Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on Wednesday night and the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, bilateral cooperation and regional issues, including Afghanistan.

According to PM Office media wing, Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of so many precious lives in the U.S. due to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He emphasized that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to the lockdown.

He underlined that the government had put together a US$ 8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses. While thanking President Trump for US support in the IMF and other fora, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it would provide necessary fiscal space to Pakistan and help in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for the developing countries is in the same context. The statement further said that they also exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pakistan-US cooperation.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the importance of a political settlement.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for facilitation of the Afghan peace process and underscored the importance of the necessary next steps leading to the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

President Trump appreciated Prime Minister’s telephone call and expression of support for the US efforts to combat COVID-19. He also reassured of US support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19 by making available ventilators, and in the economic arena as well.

Having learned about the recent coronavirus testing of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Trump offered to send the latest rapid testing machine for COVID-19 to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister thanked him for the gesture.