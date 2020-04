Share:

MOHMAND - Security forces

held a consultation meeting with local religious

scholars and prayer leaders at the Cadet

College Mohmand where it was decided

that prayers will be arranged in mosques during Ramadan with precautionary measures to prevent corona virus.Brigade Commander

Brigadier Abdur Rauf, AC Upper Mohmand Hamid

Iqbal, AC Baizai Abdul

Wahab Khalil, Ulema and elders attended the meeting.He urged the prayer leaders to ensure 6 feet distance between the