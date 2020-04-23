Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed

Ministry of Information

and Broadcasting to telecast Taraweeh live on PTV as well as accord effective

coverage to the health guidelines regarding

Covid-19. The President issued these directives while chairing a meeting to discuss

the implementation

of recently agreed 20-points with Ulema held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.The meeting advised the people to maintain social distancing and offer

Taraweeh prayers at their homes. The meeting

emphasized that the Provincial Governments, with cooperation of Ulema and elected representatives,

should ensure

the implementation of 20-points in letter and spirit at all district, tehsil and village levels.The meeting was attended

by Minister for Interior,

Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Religious

Affairs, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant

to PM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous

Ashiq Awan, Chairman