ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday directed
Ministry of Information
and Broadcasting to telecast Taraweeh live on PTV as well as accord effective
coverage to the health guidelines regarding
Covid-19. The President issued these directives while chairing a meeting to discuss
the implementation
of recently agreed 20-points with Ulema held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.The meeting advised the people to maintain social distancing and offer
Taraweeh prayers at their homes. The meeting
emphasized that the Provincial Governments, with cooperation of Ulema and elected representatives,
should ensure
the implementation of 20-points in letter and spirit at all district, tehsil and village levels.The meeting was attended
by Minister for Interior,
Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Minister for Religious
Affairs, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant
to PM on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous
Ashiq Awan, Chairman