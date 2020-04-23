Share:

MANSEHRA - Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan Wednesday said that lockdown and preventive measures for Coronavirus had been taken in the province with the cooperation of federal government. He said this while addressing the district administration Manhera briefing here at circuit house.

The chief minister further said that during the current situation, human lives were more important and the government was well aware about traders’ issues and their employees during lockdown and was providing relief to them by utilizing all resources.

“We are also planning to open the business sector,” he said. Mahmood Khan stated that the government would fulfill allthe needs of doctors, paramedical staff, and hospitals for fighting against COVID-19.