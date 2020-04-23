Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has finalised the panels of senior officers of grade-21 of different services groups for the High Powered Selection Board meeting and also written to Prime Minister to convene the board meeting, The Nation has learnt it reliably.

The sources said the preparations of HPSB are almost completed and the Secretary Establishment Division has conveyed the PM office in this regard. They said the PM is likely to chair the meeting next week and Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary to PM, Special Assistant to PM on Establishment Shahzad Arbab, Advisor to PM on Civil Service Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain will attend the meeting.

They said the HPSC will review the promotion cases of grade-21 officers of different service groups.