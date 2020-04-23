Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh has said that work on various development projects across the district has been resumed after the government lifted the ban on construction activities

in Lockdown. Work on 212 schemes worth of Rs 27.7 billion of various departments across the district was in progress. He said that Rs 2.2 billion out of Rs3.3 billion funds allocated for these schemes for the current financial year have been spent.He expressed these views while chairing a district

development committee meeting. In meeting

ADC Rai Yasir Bhatti, Deputy Director Development

Shafique Niazi and other concerned officers were also present. It was informed to meeting that under the annual development programme, 175 schemes of construction department

worth of Rs 25 billion beside that work was underway on new 37 schemes of estimated Rs2.5 billion. In these schemes drainage and sewerage 85, Local Government 10 schemes, 60 schemes of Road Department, 19 schemes of Building Department,

8 of School Education, 8 of Higher Education, 2 of Special Education, 5 of sports and youth affairs, 7 of Health Department, 3 of Irrigation Department, 1 of Forest, Mines, Information

and Culture, Human Rights Affairs and Archaeology on which work was going on.It was further informed to meeting that 51 schemes out of 60 of public health Engineering,

Local Government, Highways and building schemes of phase one have been completed while 73 schemes of phase 2 Rs. 500 million estimate

have also been approved. Similarly under the Prime Minister’s development

programme phase 1, 35 schemes out of 83 of FESCO, Highways and Public Health Engineering

schemes have been completed while out of 105 approved schemes of phase 2, 13 schemes have been activated. All six schemes of Naya Pakistan Manzalay Assan programme phase 2 have been completed while work on 9 schemes of phase 2 has been started. Deputy Commissioner has directed