Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Pakistani currency continued bullish trend on Wednesday and gained 76 paisas in the interbank against US dollar to close at Rs 160.36 against the last closing of Rs 161.12.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.5 and Rs 161 respectively.

The State Bank of Pakistan reported that that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 44 paisas to close at Rs 174.23 against the last day’s trading of Rs 174.67.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.49 whereas a decrease of Rs 1.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 197.93 as compared to its last closing of Rs 199.72.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham depreciated by 38 paisas and 21 paisas each to close at Rs 42.56 and Rs 43.65 respectively.