ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad city district administration has sealed Shah Allah Ditta area partially after reports of confirmed cases of Coronavirus there.

District Magistrate Islamabad issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. It said, “On the recommendations of district health officer and recent confirmed reports of individuals infected with Novel Coronavirus residing in DeraLumberdar Syed ZakiHaiderNaqvi and surrounding vicinity, Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad is hereby sealed.” It further said that the step has been taken in larger public interest and to prevent wide spread outbreak of COVID-19. There have been several coronavirus cases from the area.

The police and Rangers have been deployed to cordon-off the area.