LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday expressed its dissatisfaction over the incomplete answers submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of the opposition Shehbaz Sharif as he skipped NAB's hearing yet again owing to coronavirus case.

According to NAB sources, the NAB team after consultation re-summoned Shehbaz on May 4 at 12:00 noon. The NAB officials maintained that no one ws above the law and that Shehbaz should appear in person before the investigation officer to submit the information required. The officials demanded of Shehbaz to cooperate with bureau pertaining to the investigations being conducted against him.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif had provided the required documents to the anti-corruption watchdog. “Shehbaz Sharif did not appear before the NAB due to the fear of contracting the novel coronavirus,” she added.

The investigation officers could hold video conference if they wanted to interrogate the PML-N president, she added.

The party spokesperson said that the documents related to the information sought by the anti-graft watchdog had been shared with the NAB.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB had directed Shehbaz Sharif to appear in assets beyond means case Wednesday and warned of using legal way if he did not cooperate in the investigations.