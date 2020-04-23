Share:

Kandhkot - The rates of health and sanitation products such as hand sanitizers, face masks, disinfecting wipes and sprays, antiseptic soaps, gloves and others have been skyrocketed in the wake of novel coronavirus throughout country.

After the outbreak of COVID-19, the preventive measures has been advised by the family physicians as well as medical specialists to stay at home, wash hands with sanitizers, wear gloves and masks. It is observed that these above products belonging to health and sanitation were disappeared from the market.

Shopkeepers and wholesalers told that it was fact that novel coronavirus deadly affected throughout the world so there was acute shortage of sanitizers, face masks and gloves as these items had become a hot commodity. They told if a vendor had been sold 10 to 20 masks in daily routine the demand soared to 100 plus. In this critical situation, government should have a proper mechanism to control these necessary products. They also complained that despite allocation fund of 20 million from sindh government to each district, they had not been able to distribute masks, gloves and sanitizers amongst the masses so far.