KARACHI - A superstore on Karachi’s University Road was closed on Wednesday after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Facebook, the chain announced that its Safari store branch would be closed from today till further notice.

“METRO management has decided to close the Safari Store on University Road, Karachi till further notice, as one of our employee tested positive for COVID-19,” the store said.

It added, “Safety of our customers and employees is of paramount importance to us, hence we are conducting COVID-19 tests for all our employees and doing the needful as per the government guidelines and the same has been communicated to the concerned officials.”