MIANWALI - Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Shoukat Ali Lalika said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the government was taking practical steps to accommodate the poor and will not leave alone the people in the hour of difficulty. Zakat Minister Shokat Ali Lalika on Wednesday has directed the Zakat and Usher Department Punjab for playing an active role to implementing the SOPs of government.

Addressing in a meeting with Chairman district Zakat Usher Committee Mianwali Abdul Ghaffar Khan Niazi, the Minister said that government has decided to deliver Rs 9,000 per head among the 2, 00,000 unemployed daily wagers and labourers ( victims of corona virus and lockdown) adding that like living allowance and blind allowance; Rs 1.8 billion is being distributed as special living allowance to the deserving people through Telenor (Easy Paisa).