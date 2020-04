Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice-Chancellor presented a cheque of Rs 7.03 million to Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar Governor Punjab for Corona Relief Fund. Meeting was held at Governor House Lahore the other day. The Governor praised the contribution of Islamia University Bahawalpur employees. On this occasion, the VC briefed the Chancellor about online classes and other social responsibility measures.